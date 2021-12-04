Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Growth in US service sector reaches new heights in November

Growth in US service sector reaches new heights in November

Trending

Growth in US service sector reaches new heights in November
outlookindia.com
2021-12-04T19:25:21+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 7:25 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — Growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, hit an all-time high in November, overtaking a record that was set the previous month.

The Institute for Supply Management reported Friday that its monthly survey of service industries increased by 2.4 percentage points in November from the October record to a reading of 69.1 percent. Any reading above 50 indicates growth.

The service sector data is being released against the backdrop of an employment landscape in which hiring appeared to slow in November, but the unemployment rate tumbled from 4.6% to 4.2%. That is a historically low jobless rate though still above the pre-pandemic level of 3.5%.

Some of the strength in the services sector is coming from supply chain troubles that are making it harder to meet increased demand. Those troubles are showing up in the index as longer supplier delivery times and rising prices which register as strengths for the services sector.

The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and now the appearance of the new omicron variant could depress service sector activity in coming months.

“We suspect this survey is overstating the outlook for the services sector, particularly as rising coronavirus infection rates in the Northwest and Midwest will weight on high-contact services activity over the winter,” said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist for Capital Economics.

The increase in November was led by a rise in the business activity index and a gain in the employment index. The new orders index remained at an elevated reading of 69.7.

All 18 service sector industries reported growth in November and since recording two months of contraction last year in April and May when the pandemic was raging, the overall index has now grown for 18 consecutive months.

Anthony Nieves, head of the ISM services sector survey committee, said the responses for the November report were gathered before reports started coming out about the new omicron variant. He said while the new variant could impact service sector activity it will depend on how widespread the new variant is and how much it increases infections.

The responses from service sector businesses showed that the supply chain delays and difficulty finding workers were having a widespread impact.

One survey respondent in food services pointed to “labor shortages, transportation delays and supply constraints” as big issues.

Oren Klachen, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, predicted that “substantial supply side restraints will continue to cap the expansion even if omicron doesn’t prove to be a significant threat.”

Tags

Coronavirus Business health Economy
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Seema Guha / Taliban government's revised version of women’s rights decree largely emphasizes on marriage and re-marriage which predictably is in accordance with the Sharia law.

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / Alleging abuse of anti-terror laws, the United Nations and international human rights bodies seek release of rights activist Khurram Parvez and inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

2nd Test, Day 2: IND Take 332-Run Lead After Dismissing NZ For 62

2nd Test, Day 2: IND Take 332-Run Lead After Dismissing NZ For 62

Koushik Paul / On Ajaz Patel's record-breaking day, India dismissed New Zealand for 62 runs, then took a 332-run lead. Catch Day 2 highlights.

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Will the Omicron variant drive the Covid-19 third wave in India? The Union Health Ministry says the chances are very low.

Advertisement