The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
01 October 2017 Last Updated at 3:20 pm National

Govt's Inability To Create Jobs Likely To Increase Income Inequality, Says Study

This combination of joblessness, that has been deteriorating since the last few years, and income inequality poses a higher risk of social tension.
Outlook Web Bureau
Govt's Inability To Create Jobs Likely To Increase Income Inequality, Says Study
Representative Image- File
Govt's Inability To Create Jobs Likely To Increase Income Inequality, Says Study
outlookindia.com
2017-10-01T15:21:14+0530

Income inequality in the country is "likely to exacerbate" due to the "government's inability to create jobs", warns a report.

The study, by brokerage Ambit Capital, also said that this combination of joblessness, that has been deteriorating since the last few years, and income inequality poses a higher risk of social tension.

Noting French economist 's latest findings that income inequalities have been rising systematically since the 1980s, Ambit said the bottom 50 per cent of the country's population accounts for only 11 per cent of the national income, while the top 10 per cent accounts for 29 per cent.

Advertisement opens in new window

Even though per capita income stands at USD 1,850, it is "shockingly" low at USD 400 for the bottom 660 million or 50 per cent of the total population, it said.

"This is the same as a citizen of Madagascar and in fact... Lesser than a citizen of Afghanistan which has per capita income of USD 561," it said.

At the other end, the top 1 per cent (or just 13 million) of the population has a per capita income of USD 53,700, which is comparable to Denmark's and is higher than the per capita income of Singapore at USD 52,961, it added.

Noting that "the government's inability to create jobs is likely to exacerbate inequalities," the report says "the increasing demand for jobs under the MGNREGA scheme is indicative of the deteriorating jobs potential particularly in the lowest economic strata. The weakness in the blue-collar jobs is also evinced by the stagnant rural wage growth."

Citing insights from academic studies, the report warned that a combination of joblessness and inequality leads to an increase in social problems, such as a surge in crimes.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Our own experience shows that states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh with significantly lower per capita income than national average and high degree of inequalities, have very higher levels of crime rates than other states," it says.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Pay- Wages- Salaries Jobs-Employment/Unemployment National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane Forms New Party After Leaving Congress
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters