The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
13 September 2017 Last Updated at 4:52 pm Business

Govt Wants Petrol, Diesel To Come Under GST, Will Make Cost Predictable: Dharmendra Pradhan

His statement comes amid a report that consumers will continue to pay higher taxes on petrol and diesel as the government has no plans to lower the excise duty on fuel.
Outlook Web Bureau
Govt Wants Petrol, Diesel To Come Under GST, Will Make Cost Predictable: Dharmendra Pradhan
PTI File Photo
Govt Wants Petrol, Diesel To Come Under GST, Will Make Cost Predictable: Dharmendra Pradhan
outlookindia.com
2017-09-13T17:10:03+0530

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said the government wants petrol and diesel to come under GST. The move will bring predictability to cost, he said.

He also said there was a dip of 13% in refinery production due to Texas Hurricane. The crude oil price will ease soon. 

His statement comes days after Pradhan ruled out cutting taxes on petrol and diesel to cushion the impact of rising international oil prices that has led to petrol rates increasing by over Rs 6 per litre since the beginning of July.

Advertisement opens in new window

State-owned oil companies in June dumped the 15-year-old practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month and instead adopted a dynamic daily price revision to instantly reflect changes in cost. Rates during the first fortnight dropped but have since July 3 been on the rise.

While petrol prices have increased by Rs 6.08 to reach Rs 69.12 a litre in Delhi, the highest since August 2014, diesel rates have risen by Rs 3.65 to Rs 57.01.

The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the wake of hike in fuel prices and urged the Centre to pass on the benefit of 50% reduction in international prices of crude oil to the common person.

The Congress party asked the Centre to stop filling its coffers by looting people of the nation and bring the 'achhe din' which it promised.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement opens in new window

Details are awaited

 Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday ruled out cutting taxes on petrol and diesel to cushion the impact of rising international oil prices that has led to petrol rates increasing by over Rs 6 per litre since the beginning of July.

State-owned oil companies in June dumped the 15-year-old practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month and instead adopted a dynamic daily price revisionto instantly reflect changes in cost. Rates during the first fortnight dropped but have since July 3 been on the rise.

While petrol prices have increased by Rs 6.08 to reach Rs 69.12 a litre in Delhi, the highest since August 2014, diesel rates have risen by Rs 3.65 to Rs 57.01.

"That situation has not come where we should relook at tax structure," Pradhan told reporters on the sidelines of an industry event here.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Dharmendra Pradhan Delhi - New Delhi GST Oil-Gas-Fuel Prices Business Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Dera Sacha Sauda's IT Head Arrested For 'Tampering' With Computers At Sect's Headquarters
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters