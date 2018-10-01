﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Government Moves NCLT For Management Change At IL&FS;

Government Moves NCLT For Management Change At IL&FS;

The key shareholders of IL&FS include LIC, SBI and Central Bank of India.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 October 2018
Government Moves NCLT For Management Change At IL&FS;
File Photo
Government Moves NCLT For Management Change At IL&FS;
outlookindia.com
2018-10-01T13:13:35+0530

The government has moved National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for change of management at the crisis-hit IL&FS, according to a senior official.

Debt defaults by certain group entities of diversified IL&FS have triggered fears of liquidity crisis in the financial markets and the RBI has been taking steps to improve the overall cash situation.

The corporate affairs ministry has applied to the tribunal, the official said Monday.

Sources close to IL&FS said it is likely to support the application as it will help resolve all the pending issues and reach at a comprehensive solution for the benefit of all stakeholders.

The key shareholders of IL&FS include LIC, SBI and Central Bank of India.

IL&FS, where LIC is the largest shareholder with 25.34 per cent stake, has a debt burden of over Rs 90,000 crore.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Google Maps Now Compatible With Apple CarPlay After iOS 12 Update
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters