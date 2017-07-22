Govt Tells Saudi Job Seekers To Rid Themselves Of Pan Masala, Talismans And Porn Clips In Phones
Cleanse yourself of things that you carry with impunity in India, like pan masala, khat leaves, poppy seeds, talismans, porn clips if you are seeking job in Saudi Arabia.
According to a Hindustan Times report, the revised guidelines announced by the government advisory committee earlier this week states that there should be absolutely no items in the job seekers phone/laptop that are prohibited in Saudi Arabia apart from narcotic drugs, food items containing pork, poppy seeds, khat leaves, pan masala, and text related to any religion other than Islam.
According to reports, every year almost 30 lakh Indians leave India to find a job in Saudi Arabia. A large number of them get either arrested under lawsuits or gets fired for breaking the local laws.
“The instructions provided are aimed at ensuring that the Indian nationals are familiar with their job contracts, local laws and what they need to do should they face a problem,” an Indian official told HT. “Indians have been warned about Recruitment Agents (RAs), who could dupe them in a number of ways such as by not handing over their contracts or inflating their fees,” he added.
The committee announced that no video clips suggesting black magic should be there in the cell phones of the Indians seeking jobs in Saudi Arabia. According to Saudi Arabia laws, Sorcery and witchcraft are banned in the kingdom and punishable with severe penalties, including death.
The report said that job seekers should carry an inexpensive Smartphone that does not support multimedia technologies.
