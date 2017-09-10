Govt Should Not Hesitate For A CBI Probe On Murder Of Ryan School Student, Says Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said a CBI probe should be ordered by the Centre into the killing of a seven-year-old student of Gurgaon's Ryan International School.

"People's anger in this case is a natural reaction. A heinous crime has been committed, an innocent child has been murdered. If parents of the child want a CBI probe into the case, the government should not hesitate," Hooda said.

Police today used batons to quell the protest outside the Ryan International School and detained 20 protestors. Cameras of some photojournalists were also damaged during the protest.

The former chief minister said, "I have come to know that even media persons on duty have been lathicharged in Gurgaon today and have sustained injuries and equipment of some of them got damaged as a result."

Upping the ante against the BJP government in Haryana, Hooda said, "This government has lost the trust and confidence of the public. By assaulting mediapersons, the government is trying to suppress voice of the people."

However, Gurgaon Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar denied the charges of targeting mediapersons.

"As per my knowledge, a fair warning was given to clear the place and nobody was targeted. However, if any mediaperson has been injured, then I express my regret and we will analyse the entire episode. But there was no intention to target anyone," Khirwar said.

"On behalf of police authorities, I want to request the district administration that the mediapersons should be given best medical treatment," he said.

A class II student was found murdered with his throat slit in the school washroom in Gurgaon on Friday. The school's acting principal was suspended and the security staff removed. The police claimed the student was killed by bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who tried to sexually abuse him.

The accused was arrested within hours of the murder after which a court in Gurgaon sent him to police custody for three days. (PTI)