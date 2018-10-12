﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  Govt Hikes Customs Duty On Mobile, Smart Watches By 10 Per Cent

Govt Hikes Customs Duty On Mobile, Smart Watches By 10 Per Cent

The notification issued by shall be effective from the 12th October 2018.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 October 2018
Govt Hikes Customs Duty On Mobile, Smart Watches By 10 Per Cent
File Photo
Govt Hikes Customs Duty On Mobile, Smart Watches By 10 Per Cent
outlookindia.com
2018-10-12T14:23:46+0530
Related Stories

Ministry of Finance on Thursday raised the customs duty on certain products such as wireless mobiles and smartwatches by 10 per cent.

As per the notification issued by Gunjan Kumar Verma, Under Secretary to the Government of India, the customs duties on these products were raised from 10 per cent to 20 per cent including those on Telephone sets, telephones for cellular networks or for other wireless networks.

As per this notification 10 per cent additional custom duty will be levied on number of products such as Wrist wearable devices (commonly known as smart watches), Optical transport equipment, Combination of one or more of Packet Optical Transport Product or Switch (POTP or POTS),  Optical Transport Network (OTN) products, Soft switches and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) equipment, namely, VoIP phones, media gateways, gateway controllers and session border controllers, - Carrier Ethernet Switch, Packet Transport Node (PTN) products, Multiprotocol Label Switching Transport Profile (MPLS-TP) products, Multiple Input/Multiple Output (MIMO) and Long Evolution (LTE) products.

The notification issued by shall be effective from the 12th October 2018.

Reportedly the hike in Customs Duty on products falling under the 'non-essential' objects of import has been done in an attempt to stem the fall of rupee.

(ANI)

  

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Mobile Phones Watches Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Shankar Devarajan, Founder Of Shankar IAS Academy, Commits Suicide In Chennai
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters