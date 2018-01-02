The Website
02 January 2018

Govt Cancelled Licences Of 4,842 NGOs In 2017

The government has also said that foreign funding to Indian NGOs has come down drastically from Rs 17,773 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 6,499 crore in 2016-17.
The government cancelled the licences of 4,842 NGOs in 2017 for violation of various provisions of the FCRA.

Every person who is registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010, and receives foreign contribution has to adhere to the provisions of the FCRA and the rules made there under, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said in Lok Sabha today in reply to a written question.

The licences of 4,842 NGOs have been cancelled in 2017 for violation of various provisions of the FCRA, he said.

The government had earlier said that the registrations of 18,868 NGOs were cancelled by the home ministry between 2011 and 17 for violating laws.

It had also said foreign funding to Indian NGOs has come down drastically from Rs 17,773 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 6,499 crore in 2016-17.  

