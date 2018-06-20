Governor’s Rule In J&K: Eighth Time So Far, Fourth Time Under N.N. Vohra

As Jammu and Kashmir State has come under Governor's rule on eight occasions, it will be for the fourth time that the state will be placed under central rule during N N Vohra's tenure as Governor. Vohra, an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, between 1959 and 1994, has served as Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister from 1997 to 1998.

On June 25, 2008, when Vohra was appointed as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, he was the first civilian governor of the state after Jagmohan since militancy broke out in the state in 1989. But soon the PDP pulled out of its alliance with the Congress, and the Governor’s rule was placed in the State. After 2014 elections, when the PDP and BJP took three months to form an alliance, the State again saw Governor Vohra’s rule which ended in March 2015 when the coalition government was formed.

Mufti Sayeed's death became the cause for the promulgation of the Governor's rule again on January 8, 2016, after allies-PDP and BJP- deferred the government formation process for three months. Vohra’s rule came to an end on April 4, 2016, after Mehbooba Mufti was sworn in as the chief minister. Now with the BJP pulling out of the PDP led coalition government, it will be the eighth-time the Governor's rule will be promulgated in the state since Independence and fourth time when Governor Vohra will be in charge. The National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah said the party was not happy about the ensuing situation and the recent collapse of the State Government as Governor’s rule was not ideally the most desirable arrangement in a democratic setup. However, Omar described Vohra as an able administrator and said he hoped that a congenial and conducive atmosphere would be created at the earliest to enable the people to choose their Government as per their aspirations.