22 June 2018

Governor Vohra Holds All-Party Meet To Discuss J&K Situation

Outlook Web Bureau
2018-06-22T17:53:35+0530

Governor N. N. Vohra on Friday held an all-party meet to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting in which heads and representatives of various political parties in Jammu and Kashmir are participating is going on at the Raj Bhavan.

While National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah represented his party, PDP was represented by its general secretary Dilawar Mir.

PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti met Vohra earlier in the day.

Vohra yesterday called the meeting of all party heads, including the heads of the state units of the national parties, in Jammu and Kashmir to discuss the situation in the state arising out of the implementation of the Governor's rule after Mehbooba resigned following pull out of the BJP from the ruling coalition.

