Govt Clears SC Collegium’s Move To Elevate Justice KM Joseph: Report

The Government on Friday agreed to the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation to elevate Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice KM Joseph to the apex court.

"Authorities had cleared the files relating to the appointment of Justice Joseph along with the recommendation for appointment of Madras HC Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Orissa HC Chief Justice Vineet Saran as SC judges," said government sources as quoted by The Times of India.



The Indian Express reported that the process for their appointment has begun. This would mean an end to the very public standoff between the Centre and the judiciary over the issue. Justice Joseph’s name was recommended by the Collegium on January 10 along with the name of senior counsel Indu Malhotra. While the government agreed to Malhotra’s elevation to the Supreme Court, it returned Justice Joseph’s recommendation on April 26.

The Centre cited Justice Joseph’s standing in the all-India seniority list of High Court judges, adequate representation for the Kerala High Court — which is his parent High Court – in the apex court, and lack of representation of some other High Courts as reasons for not elevating him. In his letter to CJI Dipak Misra, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “In the All India High Court Judges’ Seniority List, Justice K.M. Joseph is placed at Serial Number 42. There are presently 11 Chief Justices of various High Courts who are senior to him.

The first meeting of the Collegium on May 2 had “deferred” the matter. Nine days later, the Collegium decided to reiterate its recommendation but also agreed to consider a few more names. On May 16, the Collegium decided to hold “further deliberation” before re-sending Justice Joseph’s name to the government. However, the Collegium could not meet until July 16 when it decided to reiterate Justice Joseph’s name.