Gorakhpur Tragedy: Sacked Doctor Kafeel Khan Arrested By UP Special Task Force

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan in connection with the death of 30 children at the state-run healthcare facility, allegedly due to shortage of oxygen, reported ANI.

He was in-charge of the encephalitis ward at BRD Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur. Later, he was suspended by the state government.

Resident doctors of the Delhi AIIMS had condemned the removal of Dr Khan's removal alleging that he had been made a "scapegoat" in the tragic incident in which 30 children had died within a span of 48 hours.

Khan, who was the nodal officer at the state-run hospitals paediatric department, had been hailed as a hero after he reportedly bought oxygen cylinders with his own money during the crisis.

(With PTI inputs)