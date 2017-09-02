The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
02 September 2017 Last Updated at 10:25 am National

Gorakhpur Tragedy: Sacked Doctor Kafeel Khan Arrested By UP Special Task Force

He was in-charge of the encephalitis ward at BRD Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur.
Outlook Web Bureau
Gorakhpur Tragedy: Sacked Doctor Kafeel Khan Arrested By UP Special Task Force
Gorakhpur Tragedy: Sacked Doctor Kafeel Khan Arrested By UP Special Task Force
outlookindia.com
2017-09-02T10:31:06+0530

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan  in connection with the death of 30 children at the state-run healthcare facility, allegedly due to shortage of oxygen, reported ANI.

He was in-charge of the encephalitis ward at BRD Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur. Later, he was suspended by the state government.

Advertisement opens in new window

Resident doctors of the Delhi AIIMS had condemned the removal of Dr Khan's removal alleging that he had been made a "scapegoat" in the tragic incident in which 30 children had died within a span of 48 hours.

Khan, who was the nodal officer at the state-run hospitals paediatric department, had been hailed as a hero after he reportedly bought oxygen cylinders with his own money during the crisis.

(With PTI inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Gorakhpur National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
  • Daily Mail (1)
Next Story : Study Says Norms Not Followed In Medical Examination Of Rape Victims
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters