14 August 2017 Last Updated at 4:19 pm National News Analysis

Gorakhpur Tragedy: NHRC Sends Notice To UP Govt, Seeks Report Within 4 Weeks

Over 60 children have reportedly died at BRD Medical College Hospital since August 7, many allegedly for want of oxygen whose supply was disrupted after bills were not paid to the vendor.
Outlook Web Bureau
File-PTI Photo
2017-08-14T16:20:27+0530

The National Human Rughts Commission (NHRC)  on Monday sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over deaths of several children at a state-run hospital in Gorakhpur, while observing that it amounted to "gross callousness" on part of the health administration of the state government.

The NHRC has sought a detailed report within four weeks from the UP Chief Secretary on the steps taken for relief and rehabilitation of the affected families as well as the action taken against the guilty officers, the  commission said.

Over 60 children have reportedly died at BRD Medical College Hospital since August 7, many allegedly for want of oxygen whose supply was disrupted after bills were not paid to the vendor.

The rights panel has taken suo motu cognisance of several media reports hinting at negligence in the supply of liquid oxygen at the hospital which resulted in the tragedy.

The move has invited much ire as the whole country is mourning the incident which has been seen as a result of criminal negligence on part of the authorities. 

Police had said no case has been registered so far in the absence of a formal complaint.
The state government had on August 12 ordered an official inquiry by the chief secretary and suspended the principal of the Medical College Hospital Rajiv Mishra.

