17 August 2017 Last Updated at 9:59 am National

Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy: DM Inquiry Report Blames 2 Doctors, Oxygen Supplying Company

The report has also mentioned that Pushpa Sales intended to indulge in financial bungling due to not being paid timely.
Outlook Web Bureau
PTI photo
2017-08-17T10:05:15+0530

Gorakhpur district magistrate Rajeev Rautela in his inquiry report into the BRD Medical hospital tragedy has found the company supplying oxygen guilty of laxity.

Rautela blamed RK Mishra, principal of oxygen supplying firm Pushpa Sales, and the Anaesthesia department's Dr Satish for the death of more than 70 people. They were entrusted with the task of overseeing the supply of oxygen, according to a report by India Today.

The report has also mentioned that Pushpa Sales intended to indulge in financial bungling due to not being paid timely.

Meanwhile, five more encephalitis- related child deaths were reported from the Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital since Tuesday, taking to 71, the number of persons who have died here of the disease since August 7, officials said. 

"As many as 14 fresh cases of encephalitis were admitted on August 15 and August 16. At present, there are 64 patients undergoing treatment in the hospital," the office of the additional director health said giving details.

Overall, since January 1, as many as 144 encephalitis- related deaths have taken place in the hospital, they said.

In Lucknow, amid allegations that shortage of oxygen cylinders at the hospital had led to the deaths, UP health minister Siddharth Nath Singh said that loss of life due to such a reason was nothing less than a "heinous crime".

He, however, added that all aspects related to the deaths at the state-run BRD medical college hospital were being probed by a panel led by the UP chief secretary.

Those found guilty would be punished, Singh promised.

(With PTI inputs)

