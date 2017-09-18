Google Launches Mobile Payment App 'Tez' In India

Tech giant Google has launched its new payment app 'TEZ' in India on Monday. The search giant has launched the payment app just for India.

It is available for both Android and iOS users. Google has tied up with all the major banks such as SBI, HDFC, Axis and ICICI for its UPI (Unified Payments Interface)-based app.

In July earlier this year, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) had said Google had completed the testing of its UPI payment service and was awaiting Reserve Bank of India's approval to launch its service in the country.

Advertisement opens in new window

With Google Tez, users can pay directly from their bank accounts which means, there's no need to open a separate account or worry about reloading wallets. The app also has a Cash Mode, which enables users to instantly send (and receive) money to nearby Tez users without the need to share details like bank account or phone number.

According to a Business Today report, the new app- 'Tez' will not compete directly with the likes of Paytm and other mobile wallets, instead it will use bank accounts to make payments via the phone. The payment will be based on UPI (Unified Payments Interface). The payment app also works with all banks that offer UPI services.

Unlike digital wallets, there is no need to top up your balance. Instead, the user can directly pay from their bank account. The app despcription explains, "Tez works with your existing bank account, which means your money is safe with your bank and you'll continue to earn interest. There's no need to open a separate account or worry about reloading wallets."

Advertisement opens in new window

Users can also scan QR code to send money. Google has partnered with smartphone brands such as Micromax, Panasonic, Lava and Nokia for the distribution of the app.

Tech majors like WhatsApp and Facebook are also engaged in dialogue with the NPCI, a body set up to promote retail payment, UPI-enabled payment on their platforms.

UPI allows consumers to transfer money from one bank to another using a virtual address. There is no need of account number, IFSC code or MMID to carry out the transfer.

PTI