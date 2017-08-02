Google Denies Offering 'Dream Come True' Job To Chandigarh Student, Inquiry Begins Against Govt Official Claims

Chandigarh administration has initiated an inquiry after internet search giant Google denied they offered a 16-year-old Chandigarh boy a job with 4-lakh-a-month stipend, a claim that was corroborated by the official press of the union territory administration.

The Class 12 boy had said he was selected by internet giant Google for a special icon designing programme, during which he is expected to receive a Rs 4 lakh per month stipend.

Denying any such association, Google had said it had no records of the Class 12th student's candidacy.

“Currently, we don’t have any information on our records with respect to Harshit Sharma’s candidacy,” the search giant told The Indian Express.

According to the report, Google does not recruit from schools anywhere in the world.

The official press release by the UT administration reportedly claimed that Harshit "will be trained for Graphic designing for an initial period of one year and will receive a stipend of 04 lacs per month. After completion of his training he will get remuneration of 12 lacs per month. He went for online interview through video conferencing and was selected on the basis of posters designed by him while doing class 12th under the supervision of his teachers."

The subsequent turn of events have also left Harshit's uncle 'embarrassed' as he denies having any knowledge about his nephew's extraordinary job offer.

“Situation has become very awkward and embarrassing. It was through media reports that I learned about Harshit landing a job with Google. But we have no idea on the turns of events,” he told The Chandigarh Tribune.

Harshit had told the media in Chandigarh that he was trained by his uncle Narinder Sharma at Mathana, near Kurukshetra.