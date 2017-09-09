The Website
09 September 2017 Last Updated at 11:25 am National

Gold, Diamond Jewellery Worth Rs 1 Crore Stolen From Myntra CEO's Residence

Five domestic helps are being questioned by the police in connection with the case.
Outlook Web Bureau
In a suspected case of robbery, gold, and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1 crore have gone missing from the residence of  Ananth Narayanan, CEO of Myntra, in Bengaluru.

Five domestic helps are being questioned by the police in connection with the case, reported The Times of India.

A police complaint was lodged by Narayanan on Wednesday. He has claimed that the jewellery was last seen on August 30, according to the police.

The incident came to light on September 6 when the family members, opened the cupboard where the jewellery was kept.

“He said seven diamond necklaces, 24 pairs of earrings, six gold bangles, four diamond bracelets and other gold ornaments were missing,“ police said to the newspaper.

While all the domestic helps have pleaded innocence, the police have ruled out the role of any outsider due to the high security.

No one has been arrested yet.

Bengaluru

