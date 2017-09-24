Goa Stadium Handed Over To FIFA For U-17 World Cup Beginning Oct 6

The Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, was today handed over to FIFA for the U-17 World Cup, beginning October 6.
Local organising committee tournament director Javier Ceppi, who arrived here yesterday along with other officials, inspected the stadium and was satisfied.
The stadium will be managed by the FIFA team from now on, executive director of Sports Authority of Goa, Prabhu Dessai, said.
The stadium was refurbished when it hosted the Lusofonia Games in 2014.
With a capacity of 19,000, the stadium is the smallest of all stadiums hosting the U-17 World Cup.
The stadium will play host to European and Asian giants Germany and Iran respectively. Joining them will be the West African nation of Guinea and the Central American team of Costa Rica.
The stadium will also host two Round of 16 encounters as well as a quarter-final match.
