July 31, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Goa Health Minister Takes U-turn, Says Oxygen Shortage Caused No Death At GMCH

Goa Health Minister Takes U-turn, Says Oxygen Shortage Caused No Death At GMCH

In a written reply, the minister said, 'At no point in time, the oxygen supplies at GMCH ran out of stock and thus, no death has been reported to have (been) caused due to non-supply of oxygen.'

Outlook Web Desk 31 July 2021, Last Updated at 11:51 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Goa Health Minister Takes U-turn, Says Oxygen Shortage Caused No Death At GMCH
'Not a single COVID-19 patient died due to oxygen shortage at the GMCH.' said Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane
PTI
Goa Health Minister Takes U-turn, Says Oxygen Shortage Caused No Death At GMCH
outlookindia.com
2021-07-31T11:51:19+05:30

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who stated otherwise two months ago, has now denied occurrence of any death owing to oxygen scarcity at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

In a written reply the minister told the Legislative Assembly, "At no point in time, the oxygen supplies at GMCH ran out of stock and thus, no death has been reported to have (been) caused due to non-supply of oxygen."

In his statement in the House made on Friday, Rane said, "Not a single COVID-19 patient died due to oxygen shortage at the GMCH."

He was replying to a question tabled on the floor of the House by Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat.

In the written reply, the minister said, 

His statement was contrary to his own remarks made on May 11, in which he had said that 26 persons died within 24 hours at the GMCH due to oxygen shortage.

At that time, Rane had said that between 2 am and 6 am on May 11, these patients had lost their lives as the hospital did not get adequate supply of oxygen.

Goa’s coronavirus caseload on Friday rose to 1,71,052, while the death toll reached 3,146. 

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

NSO Temporarily Blocks Pegasus Access For Some Government Clients: Reports

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Vishwajit Rane Panaji Oxygen Shortage Death Due To Oxygen Shortage Goa Health Minister Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos