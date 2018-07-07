Goa Guv Wants Pre-Wedding Counselling Centre In University, Asks Students Not To Break Marriages On Petty Issues

Goa Governor Mridula Sinha on Saturday asked students to take an oath that they will not break their marriage on petty issues and suggested setting up a pre- wedding counselling centre in the Goa University.

"There is a need to set up a pre-marriage counselling (centre) for the youth in the Goa University. The youth should know how to run a family," she said.

"If they have any questions related to marriage, they can be answered (at the counselling centre) and this will help them lead a successful married life," she added.

The Governor is also the chancellor of universities in the state.

Sinha was addressing the 30th convocation of the Goa University here. President Ram Nath Kovind and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar were also present on the occasion.

Sinha, in her speech, asked students present for the convocation to make five promises by raising their hands.

The first of these was that students will not send their parents to old age homes.

"Marriage is a necessity and that is why you will not break marriage on petty issues. You will make your marriage successful and will respect each other," she said about the second promise.

In the third promise, she appealed to the youth to fight against any injustice meted out to women.

The Governor, who has been nominated the ambassador of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, asked students to keep their surrounding clean.

Sinha also appealed to the youth to not fall prey to any kind of banned substance or intoxicants.

