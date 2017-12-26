The Website
26 December 2017 National

Give Asset Details Or Lose Promotions And Foreign Posting: Government Tells IAS Officers

According to the 2011 instructions, officers who did not submit their IPR as on January 1, 2018, on time would be denied vigilance clearances
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative image/PTI
All IAS officers have been asked to submit details of their assets by next month and warned that the failure to do so would lead to a denial of vigilance clearances needed for promotions and foreign postings.

The department of personnel and training (DoPT) has written to all Central government departments, states and union territories asking them to ensure submission of Immovable Property Returns (IPRs) by IAS officers working with them by January 31, 2018.

"In view of the DoPT's instructions dated April 4, 2011, it is reiterated that failure to ensure timely submission of IPR would result in denial of vigilance clearance," establishment officer and additional secretary PK Tripathi said in the recent missive.

According to the 2011 instructions, officers who did not submit their IPR as on January 1, 2018, on time would be denied vigilance clearances and will not be considered for promotions and empanelment for senior-level posts in the government of India.

"Those who do not submit property details on time will not be considered for any posts of the Central government including foreign postings," a senior DoPT official said.

An online module has been designed for the purpose of filing of the IPR. Officers have the option of uploading the hard copy of the IPR by January 31 in the online module, the December 22 letter said.

There are 5,004 Indian administrative service (IAS) officers working across the country, according to the DoPT's latest data.

(PTI)

Outlook Web Bureau

