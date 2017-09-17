The Website
17 September 2017

Ghaziabad: Self-Styled Godman Arrested For Murder Of BSP Leader

Outlook Web Bureau
Ghaziabad: Self-Styled Godman Arrested For Murder Of BSP Leader
Representative Image
Ghaziabad: Self-Styled Godman Arrested For Murder Of BSP Leader
2017-09-17T09:52:26+0530

Police have arrested a self-styled godman, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, for his alleged involvement in the 2013 killing of BSP leader Deepak Bhardwaj.

Machendra Nath alias Pratibha Nand had allegedly taken a "contract" of Rs 5 crore to eliminate Bhardwaj, SP (City) Akash Tomar said here yesterday.

He had been absconding since the killing, the officer said.

A foreign-made pistol has also been seized from his possession, he said.

Bhardwaj was one of the richest candidates in the 2009 Lok Sabha election, having declared assets worth Rs 600 crore.

He was gunned down by contract killers Sunil Mann alias Sonu and Purushottam Rana alias Monu at his sprawling farmhouse in south Delhi after which they escaped in a car owned by one Rakesh and driven by Amit.

BSP leader's younger son Nitesh Bhardwaj, lawyer-cum- property dealer Baljeet Singh Shehrawat, Rana, Mann, Amit and Rakesh have been arrested in the case so far. 

