02 May 2018 Last Updated at 3:54 pm Society

Ghaziabad Madrassa Rape Case: Accused To be Tried As Adult

The accused, who was initially suspected to be a 17-year-old, will be tried as an adult.
Outlook Web Bureau
Illustration by Suraj Wadhwa/Outlook
2018-05-02T16:35:02+0530

The Juvenile Justice Board today said that an accused held in connection with the rape of a 10-year-old girl inside a madrassa in Ghaziabad will be tried as an adult after the bone ossification test report indicated he was not a juvenile.

The report was submitted to the Juvenile Justice Board yesterday and the matter was listed for hearing today.

After taking note of the bone ossification test report submitted by the Delhi Police, the JJB said that the accused, who was initially suspected to be a 17-year-old, will be tried as an adult, said an officer.

The bone ossification test was carried on the accused since his family had failed to submit documents that could help the police to ascertain if he was below 18 years of age.

The test report indicated that he is a major.

Last week, the police had also arrested the madrassa cleric Ghulam Shahid for allegedly being aware of the presence of the girl on the premises.

The police were informed on April 21 by the girl's father that she had gone missing from Ghazipur in east Delhi after she went to the market.

Subsequently, the girl was rescued from the madrassa on April 22 by a Delhi Police team and the "juvenile" apprehended, the police said.

The victim had recorded her statement in front of a magistrate on April 23. She had said the accused had taken her to the madrassa to meet his friends.

(PTI)

