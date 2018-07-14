The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
14 July 2018 Last Updated at 5:58 pm International Society

German Town Set To Hold Lottery For Graveyard Plots

Outlook Web Bureau
German Town Set To Hold Lottery For Graveyard Plots
Representative Image
German Town Set To Hold Lottery For Graveyard Plots
outlookindia.com
2018-07-14T17:58:03+0530

Graveyard plots in the German town, Berchtesgaden, are in high demand.

German news agency dpa reported today that the picturesque town in the Bavarian Alps is now taking the unusual step of holding a lottery for vacant spaces in its cemetery.

For years, authorities had to turn down applicants hoping to secure a final resting place in the 17th-century graveyard, due to lack of space.

Advertisement opens in new window

With 200 plots being freed up, the town has decided to stage a lottery Wednesday to ensure everyone has the same chance of getting a place in the cemetery.

(AP)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Germany International Society Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Is Congress Party For Muslim Men Alone?': PM Modi Attacks Rahul Gandhi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters