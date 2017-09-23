The Website
23 September 2017 National News Analysis

German Plane Hijacked To Somalia In 1977 Brought Back Home

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo: AP Photos
A Lufthansa passenger jet that was hijacked to Somalia 40 years ago at the height of a far-left militant group's campaign against West German authorities has returned home.

The DPA news agency reported that most parts of the Boeing 737 arrived today in the city of Friedrichshafen, where they will be reassembled and displayed at the Dornier Museum.

The remainder is due to arrive on Wednesday from Brazil. The aircraft ended up in a Brazilian carrier's fleet and had been sitting decommissioned at the country's Fortaleza Airport for years.

A Palestinian group demanding the release of members of West Germany's Red Army Faction hijacked a Mallorca to Frankfurt flight in October 1977.

The hijacking marked the peak of the "German Autumn" of leftist violence.

