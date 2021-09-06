Gangster’s Dead Body Found In UP Village

The dead body of a gangster was found in Uttar Pradesh village, the police said on Monday.



The body of Sonu Tyagi, who was also a sharp shooter was found in the sugarcane fields at Chokda village, it said.

The police said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Sonu Tyagi was a history-sheeter and was involved in the murder of a jail warden outside the district prison a few years ago. (With PTI inputs)

