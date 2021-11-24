Fuyad Hasan And Md Rejaul Karim, Two Musicians Collaborate For Their Upcoming Album ' Tomar Amar Prem.'

Music is a collection of coordinated sounds or sounds. Making music is putting sounds and tones in order, often combining them to create a unified composition. People who make music creatively organize sounds for the desired result, like a Beethoven symphony or one of Duke Ellington's jazz songs. Music is made of sounds, vibrations, and silent moments, and it doesn't always have to be pleasant or pretty. It can be used to convey a whole range of experiences, environments, and emotions.

Fuyad Hasan and Md Rejaul Karim are popular singers And musicians working together for their upcoming album.

Md Rejaul Karim is a young Bangladeshi Musical artist and Entrepreneur who was born on 31 December 1998 in Comilla, Bangladesh and was also raised there.

Fuyad Hasan is a young Bangladeshi Musical artist born on 25 January 1999 in Dhaka, Bangladesh and was also raised there. He is the founder of "Fuyad Records" and owns a Youtube official artist verified channel. He has featured in various national and international news media about his musical work.

Fuyad Hasan says, 'It's my pleasure to work with such a good human Md Rejaul Karim. I work hard for it and hope that it will be a masterpiece.

Md Rejaul Karim says, ' I am very hopeful for our album. We give our best for this, and I hope that audiences worldwide will love our creation.

They revealed that there will be five meaningful and heart touching songs in the album ' Tomar Amar Prem.'