Funds Being Embezzled In The Name Of Cow Protection, Claims Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati today targeted the BJP over the death of cows in government-aided shelters in party-ruled states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and alleged that state funds were being embezzled in the name of cow protection.

"They have made 'gau mata' a political, communal and casteist issue like Ram temple but why this cruelty and laxity in the name of 'gau sewa' (service)," she alleged.

"The situation is so bad under the BJP that there is no value of human life... Now cows are also dying in government- aided 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) in BJP-ruled states because of rampant corruption," the former chief minister alleged in a statement here.

She asked why the RSS is not seeking an answer from the state government on cow deaths.

The BSP president demanded a review of schemes related to cow protection and curbing corruption so that cowshelters "do not become slaughter houses" and the religious beliefs of the people are not hurt. It would not amount to saffron appeasement, she said.

Referring to attacks by cow vigilantes, she alleged that atrocities were being committed on people after accusing them of killing cows "thereby creating an atmosphere of fear and terror in the country".

But in BJP ruled states like Haryana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, she alleged, "gau mata is being subjected to cruelty in cow shelters by embezzling government funds".

Recently a local BJP leader in Durg, Chhattisgarh was arrested after 27 cows died in three days at his government- aided gaushala. He had claimed that they died in a wall collapse.