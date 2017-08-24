The Website
24 August 2017 National

Full Text: Supreme Court Judgement In Right To Privacy Case

Many suggest that this might just be the beginning of reforms in various other laws as the repurcussions can easily be seen as far as Aadhar, gay sex etc are concerned.
Outlook Web Bureau
In a remarkable judgement, a Supreme cort bench comprising nine judges on Thursday ruled that the Right to Privacy is a Fundamental Right as guaranteed by the Constitution while hearing a batch of petitions in the Aadhaar case.

The ruling on the highly contentious issue was to deal with a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's move to make Aadhaar mandatory for availing the benefits of various social welfare schemes.

Others members of the bench comprising Justices J Chelameswar, S A Bobde, R K Agrawal, R F Nariman, A M Sapre, D Y Chandrachud, S K Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer also shared the same view.

Read the full text of the historic jusgment here:

Full Text: Supreme Court Judgement in Right to Privacy Case by OutlookMagazine on Scribd

