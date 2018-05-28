The Website
28 May 2018 Last Updated at 9:54 am National

Fuel Prices Surges For 15th Day, Touches Rs 78.27 In Delhi

Outlook Web Bureau
Fuel Prices Surges For 15th Day, Touches Rs 78.27 In Delhi
Fuel Prices Surges For 15th Day, Touches Rs 78.27 In Delhi
Petrol and diesel prices continue to touch another peak for the 15th consecutive day, with the key transportation fuel being sold at Rs 78. 27 per litre in Delhi.

The revised petrol prices in metropolitan cities are- Delhi: Rs 78.27 per litre; Mumbai: 86.08; Kolkata: 80.76 and Chennai: 81.11.

Meanwhile, the cost of diesel per liter has also been increased and the revised prices in Delhi are - Rs 69.17 and Mumbai Rs 73.64 per litre.

As the Centre has come under fire over fuel price hike, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier assured the public that the government will soon take out a solution to tackle the situation.

He further pointed out that less production of oil in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and hike in crude oil price in the international market are some of the factors affecting the fuel price.

In April, Pradhan had said the Centre and the state governments have been considering bringing the petroleum products under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax.

ANI

