23 September 2017 Last Updated at 12:52 pm National

Fuel Prices Have Already Started Going Down, Says Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

He cited the hurricanes in the United States IMRA and Harvey as a reason for the instability in the petroleum market and the hike in fuel prices.
Outlook Web Bureau
PTI
2017-09-23T12:54:03+0530

Following the hike in petrol prices and the various protests staged all over the country against it, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Saturday, said that the prices of the fuel have already started going down.

Speaking to the media, Pradhan said, "The prices have started decreasing. The prices have even gone down in the past two days."

He cited the hurricanes in the United States IMRA and Harvey as a reason for the instability in the petroleum market and the hike in fuel prices.

Pradhan also backed the possible implementation of GST on petroleum products, saying that it would ensure the interests of the people.

"We have appealed to the GST council to implement GST on petroleum products, which would ensure interests of the people. The interests of the state and central government will also be secured," he said.

He also stressed on the need for the state to have a balanced model, so that taxes can be procured without the people being affected by it.(ANI)

Outlook Web Bureau Dharmendra Pradhan Delhi - New Delhi National News Analysis

