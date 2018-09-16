Fuel Price Hike: Ramdas Athawle Apologises For Incensitive 'I Am A Minister' Remark

﻿
On Saturday, when asked if the hike in the fuel prices affected him, Athawale had said that, "I am not suffering from rising fuel prices as I am a minister. I may suffer if I lose my ministerial post."

Outlook Web Bureau 16 September 2018
A day after admitting that he is unfazed by the fuel price hike, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawle on Sunday apologised for his incensative remark.

“Journalists had asked me prices of petrol and diesel are rising and if I have any problem with it. I had said I’ve no problem, I’m a Minister, we’re provided government vehicles. But people do face problems and prices should be brought down. I didn’t say this to insult anyone.

“If it has hurt people’s sentiments, I express my apology. I had no intention to do this. I am a common man who became a Minister. I know the problems people face. I am a part of the govt & I demand that the price of petrol-diesel should be brought down,” he said.

On Saturday, when asked if the hike in the fuel prices affected him, Athawale had said that, "I am not suffering from rising fuel prices as I am a minister. I may suffer if I lose my ministerial post."

The Central Government has been facing flak from various quarters over a continuous hike in fuel prices.

The Opposition had even called for a nationwide lockdown on Monday to protest against the increasing fuel prices.

Athawale assured that the BJP-led central government is formulating ways to bring down the fuel prices.

