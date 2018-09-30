﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Fuel Price Hike: Petrol To Touch Rs 84 In Delhi

Fuel Price Hike: Petrol To Touch Rs 84 In Delhi

After the revision, petrol is being sold at Rs 83.49 per litre in Delhi and diesel costs Rs 74.79 per litre. A litre of petrol now costs Rs 90. 84 in Mumbai and diesel is being priced at Rs 79.40.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 September 2018
Fuel Price Hike: Petrol To Touch Rs 84 In Delhi
File Photo
Fuel Price Hike: Petrol To Touch Rs 84 In Delhi
outlookindia.com
2018-09-30T12:23:03+0530
Related Stories

Fuel prices entered a new record height on Sunday after prices of petrol and diesel prices continued to rise across the country.

The petrol price was hiked by 0.09 paisa in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai and by 0.10 paisa in Chennai.

After the revision, petrol is being sold at Rs 83.49 per litre in Delhi and diesel costs Rs 74.79 per litre. A litre of petrol now costs Rs 90. 84 in Mumbai and diesel is being priced at Rs 79.40.

While in Chennai petrol price is Rs 86.80 and diesel is Rs 79.08.

Petrol now costs Rs 85. 30 per litre and diesel Rs 76.64 per litre in Kolkata.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the Opposition has blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.

 

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Fuel price hike National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Indian Navy Urgently Needs 12 Minesweeper Ships, Currently Disposed Of With Only Two
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters