There is a wide variety of films and web series that have released this week. From the action-packed Telugu-language film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, that has done extremely well on the box office, to the Hollywood movie ‘The Tender Bar’ starring Ben Affleck, here’s our list of the top 5 titles that released on OTT, this week

‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’

‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ is a dramedy based on the life of the Raja Mrityunjay (Naseeruddin Shah) and his dysfunctional family. The series takes us into the royal mess which ensues as the four princesses are pitted against each other in royal games with the carrot of one of them becoming the heir. And in the midst of this laughter riot and madness is a heart-warming tale of 4 estranged sisters re-uniting; of pained daughters finally forgiving a lonely father; of a broken-and-crazy but loving-and-loveable family coming back together.

Directed by - Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee

Starring: Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh, Cyrus Sahukar, Varun Thakur and Dino Moreo

Where To Watch: Zee 5

‘Mother/Android’

In a post-apocalyptic world rocked by a violent android uprising, a young pregnant woman and her boyfriend desperately search for safety.

Director by: Mattson Tomlin

Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Algee Smith and Raúl Castillo

Where To Watch: Netflix

‘Pushpa: The Rise - Part I’

Violence erupts in the the Seshachalam forest as the police are charged with bring down the tightly knit organisation of red sandalwood smugglers.

Directed by: Sukumar

Starring: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

‘Pandu’

A delightful journey of two common men cum best friends Pandu and Mahadu who accidentally join the police force as sergeants on the recommendation of a powerful politician Babasaheb Pathare. All is well till they realise that a plot to assassinate Babasaheb Pathare is being hatched by a dangerous person unknown to them. Will the novice duo be able to save Babasaheb's life?

Directed by: Viju Mane

Starring: Bhau Kadam, Kushal Badrike, Sonalee Kulkarni, Pravin Tarde, Himangi Kavi

Where To Watch: Zee 5

‘The Tender Bar’

A coming-of-age story of a boy who grows up with his grandparents and his charming and inspiring uncle, and goes on to become a writer and experiences love and friendships along the way.

Directed by: George Clooney

Starring: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Daniel Ranieri, Lily Rabe, and Christopher Lloyd.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video