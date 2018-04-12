'From Psychological Point Of View, It Is Not Possible To Rape Mother Of 3 Children', Says BJP MLA On Unnao Rape Case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bairia district Surendra Singh on Wednesday came out in support of BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is facing rape charges.

Singh made a bizarre statement while defending Sengar. He said no one can rape a mother of three children.

"I am speaking from psychological point of view; no one can rape a mother of three children. It is not possible, this is a conspiracy against him (Kuldeep Singh Sengar)," Surendra Singh told ANI.

"Yes maybe her father was thrashed by some people but I refuse to believe rape charge," Singh added.

The father of rape victim, who leveled rape allegation against Sengar died in judicial custody on April 9.

Meanwhile, another BJP leader condemned the incident saying that it is a total failure of Uttar Pradesh Government.

"No one is greater than Amit Shah in BJP and that is why I thought I should inform him what has disgraced our party. This is a total failure of Uttar Pradesh Government because we fought for women's respect but risked it just for saving image of an influential person," BJP leader Deepti Bhardwaj told ANI.

However, uncle of Unnao rape victim demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter.

"I have been demanding CBI inquiry from the start. In case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrests the accused till evening, some faith in the administration will be restored. We will not go to Delhi until a decision is taken in this case," Uncle of victim said.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Inspector General of Police DIG (Law and Order) Pravin Kumar claimed that SIT has inspected the site, where the custodial death of rape victim's father took place and added that further actions will be initiated only after the preliminary report.

On Sunday, the woman, along with her family members, tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath 's residence in Lucknow, alleging that she was raped by BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his fellow accomplices.

Later, the rape victim's father was arrested, and on Monday, he died in hospital. However, the family alleged that he was murdered by Sengar.

On Tuesday, the MLA's brother Atul Singh along with three others, was arrested from Unnao on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) DGP, by the Lucknow crime branch team.

The victim's family had alleged that the accused MLA's brother had thrashed the victim's father on April 3 for refusing to withdraw the FIR.

As many as six police personnel were also suspended for allegedly beating up the victim's father.

The accused BJP MLA on Monday refused to resign from his post following the allegations of rape against him. He further went on to dismiss the entire incident saying the allegations were completely wrong.

ANI