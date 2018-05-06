From Drass, Omar Says Unabated Civilian killings Unacceptable

National Conference working president Omar Abdullah Sunday said the Kashmir issue had to be resolved through sustained dialogue and engagement. He said unabated civilian killings were unacceptable.

Addressing a public meeting at Drass in Kargil today, Omar expressed grief and sorrow over “unabated civilian killings” and said educated, employed young men becoming militants called for serious introspection at the Central and State level.

“When educated, gainfully employed young men choose the path of militancy–it should serve as a wakeup call for those who have turned a deaf ear towards repeated pleas for initiation of dialogue with all stakeholders to find a solution to this quagmire. Turning a blind eye towards the alarming situation won’t change reality. The growing levels of alienation and isolation are alarming signs and need to be acknowledged and addressed politically. This is not an economic issue and cannot be resolved through economic packages”, Omar said addressing meeting at Drass.