Fresh Warning For Thunderstorm, Rain In These States Issued

Thunderstorm along with rain is likely in some places of Delhi and adjoining NCR today, the Home Ministry said.

Quoting an advisory of the India Meteorological Department, a Home Ministry spokesperson said thunderstorm and rain would occur over some places in Delhi and adjoining NCR, including Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Khurja, Greater Noida, and Bulandshahr today.

Rainfall is expected in many regions of the state between 6 to 8 May. Thunderstorm and strong wind warning for 7 & 8 May has been issued for Shimla, Solan, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra and Una districts: Manmohan Singh, Director, IMD said.

Thunderstorm with rain to occur over and adjoining areas of Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor, the India Meteorological Department said.

As many as 124 people were killed and more than 300 others were injured in five states as a severe dust storm hit the region last week.

(Agencies)