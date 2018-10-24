French Open: PV Sindhu Beats Beiwen Zhang, Exacts Odense Defeat

﻿
The 23-year-old will now face Japan's Sayaka Sato in the next round of the tournament.

India's top female shuttler PV Sindhu started her French Open campaign with a rousing first-round win over American Beiwen Zhang in straight games 21-17, 21-8 at Paris on Tuesday.

In a match lasting 34 minutes, the third seeded Indian never allowed her unseeded opponent to settle in. But there was a keen tussle in the middle part of the first game.

But the second game witness Sindhu toying with her opponent, and from 3-3, the Indian won seven points in drop.

The win also helped Sindhu exact her first round defeat to Zhang at Denmark Open last week.

The 23-year-old will now face Japan's Sayaka Sato in the next round of the tournament.

Meanwhile, it was curtains for Indian men's doubles pair of Arjun M.R. and Shlok Ramachandran as they lost 14-21, 17-21 to Chinese pair of Li Junhui and Liu Yunchen in the opening round.

