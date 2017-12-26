The Website
French Journalist Arrested In Kashmir For Filming Pellet Victims By Violating Visa Norms, Discharged

Comiti Paul Edward, who was arrested on the night of December 10, was visiting Kashmir on a business visa but was indulging in journalistic works, which was in violation of the visa and passport regulations.
The French journalist  who was arrested in Kashmir on charges of visa condition violation, has been discharged today.

The freelance  journalist was arrested for allegedly filming pellet victims and some politicians in Kashmir by violating visa and passport norms. 

Comiti Paul Edward, who was arrested on the night of December 10, was visiting Kashmir on a business visa but was indulging in journalistic works, which was in violation of the visa and passport regulations, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Munir Khan said.

The journalist was arrested in the jurisdiction of the Kothibagh police station after it was found that he was allegedly meeting and filming the pellet victims and some politicians, Khan said.

"We have taken the concerned journalist into custody for violating visa and passport regulations," he had told PTI.

Khan said an FIR under relevant sections of the concerned laws was filed against him and the French Embassy in Delhi was informed about it.

(Inputs from PTI)

