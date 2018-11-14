France and Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy trolled United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday with a 'bro' tweet.

In reply to Trump's "MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN" tweet, the 24-year-old wrote, "Don't worry bro" along with two stars, which no doubt represents the European nation's two football World Cup triumphs.

Dont worry bro â­ÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂâ­ÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/dKBsmOjzoL — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) November 13, 2018

It all started during Trump's visit to France to mark the 100th anniversary of the ending of WWI. During his stay in France, Trump engaged in a war of words with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a speech, Macron had said, "Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism. Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism... When we say 'our interests come first, those of others don't matter,' we erase the very thing that a nation holds most precious, that which gives it life and makes it great: its moral values."

The statement directly confronted Trump's political stand, who was elected on his 'America First' pitch.

Then, Trump took to Twitter to hit back at Macron while also mocking France with World War II barb.

The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France, 26%, and an unemployment rate of almost 10%. He was just trying to get onto another subject. By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

On Trade, France makes excellent wine, but so does the U.S. The problem is that France makes it very hard for the U.S. to sell its wines into France, and charges big Tariffs, whereas the U.S. makes it easy for French wines, and charges very small Tariffs. Not fair, must change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two - How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

It was part of a series of tweets targeting Macron, whom he had accused of calling for a European army as protection against the US.

Mendy was a part of the 2018 FIFA World Cup winning French team which was hailed as a symbol of thriving multiculturalism, and their success evoked memories of their maiden triumph in 1998.

The 2018 winning team truly reflected France's broad ethnicity, representing "Black-Blanc-Beur" (Black-White-Arab), which is obviously a play on the "bleu, blanc et rouge" of French tricolour.

Like Trump himself, Mendy has a prolific presence on social media. During his recovery from a cruciate knee ligament injury, the left-back racked up almost a million Twitter followers.