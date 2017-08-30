The Website
30 August 2017 Last Updated at 12:08 pm National Mumbai Rains

Mumbaikars Open Doors For Stuck Commuters As The City Remains Inundated, Provide Food, Shelter

Outlook Web Bureau
As Mumbai witnessed the worst downpours since July 26, 2005 on Tuesday, several people remain stranded for over 24 hours.

But the city has never failed to amaze any of us. Even as the streets are flooded with dirty-muddy water, the BEST has not stopped their services . More than 100 extra buses have been deployed in the city. The train services have also resumed in some of the parts as the railway tracks remains drowned.

To provide food and shelter to the stranded people across the city, several Gurudwara’s and hotel rooms have been opened up for the people for free.  Even individuals posted really heart-warming messages on the social media sharing their contact numbers and addresses to help the commuters even though for few hours.

Oyo hotel tweeted saying they are providing free room services to the stranded people and urged them to dial a toll-free number for more information.

The rains brought the best out of Mumbai’s citizens. Several people opened up their homes and offices to people stranded on roads, to provide them food, shelter, clean clothes and water. From corporations to slum dwellers, people offered hospitality to all those in need of it, with offers for free rides and free chai.

The Indian Navy has also opened community kitchens and food counters at various locations in the megapolis to provide relief to commuters stranded in torrential rainfall. People with their own vehicles were also provided with free fuel services in many areas.

After overnight rainfall on Wednesday, the Indian Navy served free beverages and breakfast to the people at different railway stations. Cab-aggregator has withdrawn their dynamic pricing system and has asked the people to ride for free.

"#MumbaiRains Dynamic pricing will be off through the heavy rain & floods. We’re offering free UberPOOL rides to help Mumbai get around," said the cab aggregator in a series of tweets.

Tweeter handle with hashtag #mumbairains is flooded with tweets from different private hotel room services urging people to stay in their hotels for free. Mumbai police has also opened up emergency lines for the stranded commuters.

Mumbaikars across the city are tweeting under #RainHosts to offer their homes, offices and studios to those stranded in their areas. Hashtags like, #mumbaifloods, #freehomes, #freetemples, #freefoodmumbai are also trending.

Churches like St Peter's Church and the St Stanislaus School, both in Bandra, also opened their doors.

Radio Mirchi tweets, '@Mirchimumbai is opening doors to anyone in the Lower Parel area, we have tea, maggi and love waiting for those in need.'

Temples and Masjid’s around the city has also opened up to provide food and shelter to the people. Several Dadar Sikh Gurudwara’s in different parts of the city served food and provided shelter to the rain victims last night, “We were allowed to stay inside the Gurudwara and we were also served food. I am amazed to see humanity still exists,” a woman tweeted.

The city is experiencing the worst monsoon ever since 2005, the Met office has predicted more rain in the next 24 hours and has urged people to stay indoors. ‘Red Alert’ has also been issued in different areas of Mumbai.

