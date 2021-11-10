Fred Srouchi: The Successful Businessman Of The Era

"Love your challenges," says Fred Srouchi, the man of victory from a middle-class family who sparked the world with his talent.

Dreams of ruling and radiating the world with the passion of creation are what make a man successful. Hence, numerous business people have thrived the world with their amazing talent. Fred Srouchi is one such magnificent personality who has glittered the nightlife industry.

Fred was born on the 21st of May 1973 in the southern part of France. Marseille nurtured his business skills from a middle-class family from his parents, who were working with limited sources. However, his family moved to Belgium, where his father tried his luck, but they moved back to Marseille as his mother was pregnant.

Man of passion says, "look for the opportunities and at the age of 20 in 1993 started his career in working with a club that was just opened, this club was catering the city's students mostly, which proved a great success. With the motive of expanding, they opened their second club opened in the French Riviera. However, with his good luck, he met with a motorcycle accident in 1997, a devastating experience for Fred. But he never gave up his passion and overcame his injuries.

Intending to work with famous clubs in Europe, he joined 'VIP ROOM", which strengthened his network worldwide, which led him to work with some famous clubs such as Cannes Film Festival, Monaco, and Courchevel. However, his life changed in 2006 when he decided to pursue his career further in London. Thus, he started to work with "Crystal Club' for a year. Then he moved to 'Maddox Club', which plays a vital role in his entrepreneurial world. Working in Maddox, he was offered to become a partner, which escalated to his entrepreneur career, and he opened his venture called Madon Club' in Mykonos for three years, 2015-2018. Now, he is partnered with several ventures such as Maddox Club, Chinawhite Club, Stringfellows, which are well-known nightlife across Uk and Europe.

From employee to a successful businessman father of two kids, Fred has astonished the world with his miraculous victory. He has inspired and motivated several youths.