Fourth-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLE Spied Testing

A couple of days ago, BMW unveiled the fourth-gen X5, which is now larger yet lighter and more powerful than the older version. Now, spy shots of one of its arch rivals have surfaced online. Yes, we are talking about the Mercedes-Benz GLE, which is expected to get a generation change later this year. The third-gen GLE, which was earlier known as the M-Class, made its debut back in 2011. The German carmaker renamed the SUV to GLE according to the brand’s new nomenclature when it came up with the SUV’s facelift in 2015.

The recent spy shots show the fourth-gen GLE test mule wearing minimal camouflage helping us get a fair idea of what the upcoming SUV could look like. It gets an all-new design that seems to have been inspired by the brand’s latest cars like the all-new A-Class and the 2018 CLS. Like the two, the new GLE gets a new single slat grille flanked by new angular headlamps. The front bumper has also been updated and looks more aggressive than before thanks to those large air dams on either side. The rear looks a lot cleaner than before with fewer character lines and features sleeker tail lamps too.

When viewed from the side, the profile seems largely unchanged. However, it gets more prominent wheel arches than before and the C-pillar too seems to have been tweaked to ditch the boxy look of the older version. The rear quarter glass retains the same shape as before but looks a lot smaller as well. This particular design element has been part of the SUV’s design since its inception in 1998.

Apart from the exterior shots, there’s one image of the SUV’s interior too. From what we can see, the cabin seems to be wearing heavy camouflage. However, there are some visible bits such as the E-Class-like dashboard layout that now features a twin floating screen setup and four AC vents on the centre console. Although the central floor console is not visible, it is expected to house a touchpad-like control unit for the infotainment system. The new GLE is likely to receive Mercedes’ new MBUX system which debuted in the new A-Class. Related:2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class: All You Need To Know

The upcoming SUV is expected to share its powertrain with the current E-Class. The sedan can be had with three engine options. A 2.0-litre (184PS/300Nm) petrol engine, a 2.0-litre (194PS/400Nm) diesel motor and a 3.0-litre V6 (258PS/620Nm) diesel engine. All three engines come mated to Merc’s 9G-Tronic 9-speed automatic transmission.

The fourth-gen GLE is expected to go on sale in global markets by the end of this year. So, expect the updated SUV to come to India in 2019. The current-gen GLE is priced from Rs 66.48 lakh to Rs 77.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The GLE takes on likes of the BMW X5, Volvo XC90, Audi Q7, Porsche Macan, Land Rover Discovery, Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Jaguar F-Pace.