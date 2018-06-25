The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
25 June 2018 Last Updated at 3:25 pm National

Four People Killed In Explosion At Muzaffarnagar Shop

Police personnel and a fire brigade rushed to the spot and began rescue operations after receiving information about the incident.
Outlook Web Bureau
Four People Killed In Explosion At Muzaffarnagar Shop
ANI/Twitter
Four People Killed In Explosion At Muzaffarnagar Shop
outlookindia.com
2018-06-25T15:39:38+0530

An explosion ripped through a scrap shop in Muzaffarnagar on Monday, killing four people, including two passers-by, and injuring three, police said.

The blast, which took place in the town's Sarvat Road area, instantly killed Tazim (50) and Shazad (55), who were handling the scrap, a police official said.

The two others, whose identity is still being ascertained, were injured as they were passing by and died at the hospital, Superintendent of Police (City) Ombir Singh said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Three more people who happened to going past the shop at the time of the explosion were injured and taken to hospital.

The blast took place when some people were breaking scrap in the shop, said Circle Officer Harish Bhadoria.

Police personnel and a fire brigade rushed to the spot to begin rescue operations.

The spot has been sealed and an investigation is underway to identify the material that caused the explosion, police officials said.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Muzaffarnagar Uttar Pradesh blast National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Take Care Of Your Health': PM Modi Tells Airman Who Fainted During Guard Of Honour Ceremony
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters