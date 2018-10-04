Maharashtra: Four People Arrested On Charges For Robbing Jewellery Worth Rs 44.87 Lakh

﻿
Four people who snatched a jeweller's bag of ornaments worth Rs 44.87 lakh in Maharashtra, arrested.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 October 2018
Representative Image(File)
outlookindia.com
2018-10-04T13:41:23+0530

A jeweller and three men have been arrested in Maharashtra on Thursday for allegedly robbing ornaments worth Rs 44.87 lakh. The robbery took place in Vasai on September 29 in a stationary train -Bhavnagar-Kakinada Express

Kundan Vaishnav (38), a jeweller,  was robbed off the ornaments he was carrying when some persons snatched his jewellery bag and ran out of the stationary train, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Western Railway) Purushottam Karad told reporters on Wednesday.

The victim later registered a case with the Vasai railway police, alleging that he was robbed of jewellery worth Rs 44.87 lakh in the train, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the four accused -- Tousif Taukir Khan (23), jeweller Harish Devraj Rawal (35), Hussain Ilias Subanis (37) and Mohammad Rafique Yusuf Shaikh (32) -- from different places in the last few days, he said.

A raid was conducted at Rawal's jewellery shop in the neighbouring Mumbai city and the booty was recovered.

The accused had tracked Vaishnav's movements for 15 days before committing the robbery, Karad said, adding that a search was on for three more people involved in the crime.

 

 PTI

