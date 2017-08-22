The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
22 August 2017 Last Updated at 5:13 pm National

Four Die Of Asphyxiation In Septic Tank In Chhattisgarh Village

A labourer and the house owner's son this morning climbed down into the septic tank in Latori village to remove the wooden planks supporting the slab, but they did not come out, a police official told
Outlook Web Bureau
Four Die Of Asphyxiation In Septic Tank In Chhattisgarh Village
Representative image
Four Die Of Asphyxiation In Septic Tank In Chhattisgarh Village
outlookindia.com
2017-08-22T17:20:29+0530

Four persons on Tuesday died of suspected asphyxiation in a septic tank at an under-construction house in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, police said.

A labourer and the house owner's son this morning climbed down into the septic tank in Latori village to remove the wooden planks supporting the slab, but they did not come out, a police official told PTI.

Subsequently, the house owner and another labourer also went inside but they too did not come out following which the locals informed the police, he said.

Advertisement opens in new window

The four were later pulled out of the septic tank and taken to a local hospital where they were declared dead, the police official said.

Prime facie, it is suspected that they died of suffocation inside the newly-built septic tank, he said.

However, the exact cause of their deaths will be known in the autopsy report, the official said.

A case was registered in connection with the incident, he said.

The deceased were identified as the house owner, Satyanarayan Kushwaha (64), his son Bhanu (32), and two workers Vijay Kanwar (30) and Jhemal Kanwar (40), he added.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Chhattisgarh National News Analysis
Next Story : Doklam Standoff: If We Enter India, It Will Be Utter Chaos, Says Chinese Foreign Ministry
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters