Fortis Case: Shivinder Sing Drags Brother Malvinder, Ex-Religare Chief Sunil Godhwani To NCLT

Shivinder alleged that collective and ongoing actions of his elder brother and Godhwani led to a systemic undermining of the interests of companies and their shareholders.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 September 2018
Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh
PTI File Photo
Shivinder Singh, former promoter of Fortis Healthcare, on Tuesday said that he has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against his elder brother Manvinder Singh and former Religare chief Sunil Godhwani, while dissociating from his brother as business partner.

Shivinder also alleged that collective and ongoing actions of his elder brother and Godhwani led to a systemic undermining of the interests of companies and their shareholders.

"I have filed a case against Malvinder and Sunil Godhwani in the NCLT for oppression and mismanagement of RHC Holding, Religare and Fortis," Shivinder said in a statement.

He further said that this action was "long overdue" but got delayed in the fond hope that better sense shall eventually prevail and another "ugly chapter of family feud" would not be written.

"The collective, ongoing, actions of Malvinder and Sunil Godhwani led to a systematic undermining of the interests of the companies and their shareholders mentioned above as also the committed and loyal employees of the group," Shivinder said.

PTI

