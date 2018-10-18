Former UP And Uttarakhand Chief Minister ND Tiwari Dies On His 93rd Birthday

﻿
Tiwari was admitted at the Max Super Speciality Hospital and died at 2.50 pm, the doctors said.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 October 2018
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-10-18T16:33:53+0530

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari died at a private hospital here Thursday after prolonged illness, doctors said.

It was his 93th birthday on Thursday.

Tiwari was admitted at the Max Super Speciality Hospital and died at 2.50 pm, the doctors said.

The politician was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital on October 26. He was suffering from fever and pneumonia.

A team of doctors was monitoring his condition in the ICU round the clock.

The veteran leader has also served as a Union minister in several Congress governments and as the Andhra Pradesh governor. He also served as Uttarakhand chief minister.

(PTI) 

