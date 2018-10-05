Former TV Anchor Suhaib Ilyasi Acquitted By Delhi HC In His Wife's Murder Case

﻿
The trial court had on December 20, 2017 sentenced Ilyasi to life term.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 October 2018
The Delhi High Court Friday acquitted former TV anchor and producer Suhaib Ilyasi in his wife's murder case.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel allowed the appeal of Ilyasi challenging his conviction and life imprisonment for killing his wife, Anju, 18 years ago.

The trial court had on December 20, 2017 sentenced Ilyasi, who had shot into limelight after hosting TV crime show - 'India's Most Wanted', to life term for stabbing his wife to death, saying he "committed murder and gave it a colour of suicide".

PTI 

Outlook Web Bureau Suhaib Ilyasi Delhi Murder National

