Former TERI Chief R.K. Pachauri To Be Charged In Sexual Harassment Case

A Delhi court ordered framing of molestation charges against former TERI chief R K Pachauri in a case of alleged sexual harassment lodged against him by his ex-colleague.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 September 2018
A Delhi court on Friday ordered framing of molestation charges against former TERI chief R K Pachauri in a case of alleged sexual harassment lodged against him by his ex-colleague.

Metropolitan Magistrate Charu Gupta ordered framing of charges under sections 354 (outraging her modesty), 354 A (making physical contact, unwelcome and sexually coloured remark) and section 509 (teasing and using vulgar gesture and actions) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court, however, discharged him of certain other sections and said that it will formally frame the charges on October 20.

On February 13, 2015 an FIR was registered against him and he was granted anticipatory bail in the case on March 21.

 

